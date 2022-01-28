Tottenham Hotspur appear to no longer be pulling no punches in the transfer market as they look to hijack the Aston Villa deal for Rodrigo Bentancur.

According to Sky in Italy, Spurs are now rivalling Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa with a bid to try and sign defensive midfielder Bentancur.

The 24-year-old Uruguayan has already been in discussions to join Aston Villa before the end of the window, with the Villans having a bid of £20m plus add-ons rejected.

Spurs are said to want to approach the deal with an initial loan with an option to buy later on, but whether Juventus go for this type of deal seems unlikely considering they have repeatedly turned down the ideas of Arsenal to bring Brazilian playmaker Arthur to The Emirates on loan, citing squad depth as a primary concern.

In addition, Antonio Conte’s side are already said to be working on a deal to bring 21-year-old Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski to the white half of North London, in what could ultimately end up being a double swoop of Juventus stars.

You can watch the full video below.

? BREAKING ? Tottenham are rivalling Aston Villa with interest in Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. Tottenham are interested in a loan, which Juventus would not be keen on. pic.twitter.com/kqmBNssB08 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 28, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports.