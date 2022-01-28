Everton’s efforts to find their next manager have taken a major dent after Wayne Rooney revealed that he turned down the clubs offer for him to take over.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, the Everton fan and former player revealed why he turned down the opportunity to manage the club, citing his confidence in himself to one day become a Premier League manager and the importance of the Derby County job to him personally.

England and Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer joined Derby as a player before retiring into a player-coach role, where he then evolved into the club’s permanent manager.

However, Rooney has transitioned into the role amidst massive financial woes for the club, with administrators being brought in this season to try to settle the club’s debt and save it from liquidation.

Rooney has guided what is left of the playing squad to within touching distance of safety despite a 21 point deduction for breaching financial sustainability rules.

? "Everton approached my agent to ask to do an interview, which I turned down, I believe that I will be a Premier League manager, but I've got a job here I'm doing at Derby County which is an important job to me." Wayne Rooney confirming why he turned down #EFC pic.twitter.com/Th8lY1SdYp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 28, 2022

