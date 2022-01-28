West Ham considering selling defender if late replacement can be found

West Ham United are prepared to allow centre-back Issa Diop to leave the club before Monday’s transfer deadline along as they’re able to find a suitable replacement.

That’s according to club insider ExWHUEmployee, who has claimed the Hammers are not opposed to seeing their French defender move on this month.

Diop, 25, joined West Ham United in 2018 following a £22.5m move from Toulouse.

Since his arrival in the country’s capital, the 25-year-old has gone on to feature in 112 matches, in all competitions.

Despite previously being a first-team regularly after forming a decent partnership with Angelo Ogbonna, Diop has found his game time limited in recent months following the arrival of Kurt Zouma from Chelsea.

Although Ogbonna and Zouma are both ruled out through injury, Craig Dawson’s inspired form has seen Diop start in just eight Premier League matches so far this season.

Speaking about the possibility of seeing the French defender move on during the January transfer window on his Patreon, ExWHUEmployee wrote: “Reports have linked Issa Diop to Newcastle.

“We can confirm that there is interest and that discussions have happened however the club have said that they will not sell him unless a replacement is found.

“At this point, there is no replacement close, so any move for Diop cannot be sanctioned, whether or not he would want the move as well is unclear.

“If a replacement is found, that Moyes is happy to sanction then the deal can happen. “