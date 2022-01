West Ham on verge of signing towering Ligue 1 defender

West Ham United are close to signing defender Duje Caleta-Car from Marseille.

That’s according to French outlet Le’Equipe, who claim the commanding centre-back will become David Moyes’ latest signing.

BREAKING: Marseille are about to register the sale of defender Duje Caleta-Car. He is about to be sold to West Ham United. [@lequipedusoir] #WHUFC #COYI pic.twitter.com/a2l8lciGes — West Ham News & Views (@WestHamViews_) January 28, 2022

Caleta-Car, 25, joined Marseille in 2018 following a £17m move from RB Salzburg.

Since his arrival in Ligue 1, the Croatia international has gone on to feature in 106 matches, in all competitions, emerging as one of his side’s most trusted defenders, along the way.

However, following significant interest from Moyes’ Hammers, the towering 6ft 3in centre-back now looks set to make a bumper move to London.