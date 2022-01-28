West Ham United are going big or going home in their attempt to break into the top four this season, as they prepare a bid for Leeds United’s Raphinha.

According to 90min, West Ham are set to test the resolve of The Whites and submit a huge offer for Brazilian winger Raphinha, who at times has been Leeds only Premier League capable player this season.

He is valued at £36m so any offer would likely need to be record breaking on West Ham’s front.

Leeds have struggled with injuries throughout the season, being forced to play summer signing Daniel James as a makeshift striker for a large portion of the season.

This has made goals a struggle to come by and subsequently has left Marcelo Bielsa’s squad under a very real threat of relegation. And they would probably be there too if not for Raphinha.

The 25-year-old has scored eight goals and assisted twice in 19 Premier League games. Without his goals they would be a staggering nine points worse off, a value which would leave Leeds joint bottom with Burnley, who have played three less games.

Raphinha’s importance to Leeds cannot be overstated, but if the money is right Leeds could be tempted into selling.

West Ham have ambitions of playing in the Champions League and can already provide the winger with Europa League knockout football, a level he has played at before in his career.