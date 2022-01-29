Arsenal have had a horrid time bringing players in during this transfer window, underpinned by the news that Arthur’s loan to them has now collapsed.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the deal for The Gunners to bring Brazilian midfielder Arthur to the Premier League on loan has now fallen apart and collapsed, compounding what a rough ride the club are having this month.

Juventus will try to find a solution for Aaron Ramsey before Monday – Burnley want to sign him immediately but there's no green light on player side as of now. ??????? #Juventus Meanwhile, negotiations for Arthur Melo on loan to Arsenal have collapsed as things stand. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2022

While Juventus are still looking to get rid of one midfielder this month, ironically former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, they are now most likely going to be keeping Arthur on their books, or at least he will not be going to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has been crying out for a new centre-midfielder to improve upon or at least bolster the options they have in the middle of the pitch.

Granit Xhaka proved himself to be unreliable with his discipline while Thomas Partey was away at the African Cup of Nations. And then upon his return he was also sent off, leaving the inexperienced Albert Sambi Lokonga as the sole natural CM at the club.

When AFCON concludes, Mohamed Elneny will return but he is not the calibre of player capable of taking Arsenal into the top four.

Someone of Arthur’s quality would have provided an upgrade on the technical aspect of Arsenal’s build-up capabilities from deep. However, they will now be forced to look elsewhere for the player they need.

The Gunners also need to bring in a striker, while Arteta is clearing out the squad of its dead rubber, a commendable feat, at the rate he is going Arsenal will not be able to fill the bench with anyone as they will have all been sold, received a suspension, or knowing Arsenal’s luck, a long-term injury.

Although the silver lining here is this could provide an opportunity to blood a few more of the club’s academy prospects.