Brentford star Ivan Toney has apologised for the language he used during a video taken in Dubai while relaxing during the winter break.

The striker was recorded during what appeared to be a party and can be heard seeming to say “f*** Brentford” in the social media post.

Taking to social media to address the video and its contents, Toney apologised to fans for the “unacceptable” language he used in reference to the club.

He admitted that while the video had been edited, he should not have put himself in such circumstances, before he reaffirmed his commitment to the West London side’s goal of Premier League survival.

Brentford currently lie eight points above the drop zone but have played more games than anyone else in the bottom half.

Manager Thomas Frank has gotten them playing very well and has been a champion (along with the club generally) of looking at performances based on Expected Goals stats as well as the actual results.

The Bees bruising style is a throwback in many ways, and has seen the re-emergence of the long throw as a genuine goal threat.

Toney himself has scored six times and provided two assists for Brentford in the Premier League this season, and has been a thorn in the sides of many defenders due to his sheer physicality being so difficult to deal with.