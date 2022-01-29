Although they’ve tailed off significantly in the Premier League title race over the past few weeks, Chelsea still represent one of the most attractive clubs to play for in the English top-flight.

Were it not for injuries to key players or Covid intervention, it’s debatable that the Blues would be so far behind leaders, Man City, at this stage of proceedings.

Although the chasing pack won’t give up the ghost until it’s mathematically impossible, it’s hard to see this season not being another procession to the title for Pep Guardiola and his side.

With the current transfer window soon coming to a close, clubs will arguably already be looking ahead to the summer window when a number of big names will either be out of contract or close to it.

MORE: Liverpool open to offers

Chelsea’s reliable midfielder, Jorginho, will be approaching the final year of his current deal by that point, and as Gazzetta dello Sport, cited by Mirror, note, Italian giants Juventus are priming themselves to take full advantage.

Allowing the player to leave this year surely isn’t something that Thomas Tuchel or the Chelsea board would countenance, though much will depend on the players’ own wishes.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal suffer another major transfer blow by Juventus after loan deal for Brazilian star collapses Manchester United star sets bold demand of keeping Ralf Rangnick as manager in order to sign a new contract West Ham on verge of stunning double loan deal with Ligue Un giants

Jorginho will be almost 32 by the end of his current deal in 2023, and his age may well count against him in terms of the West Londoners offering him the terms he desires.

Juventus are likely to want the player to move this year too, in order to maximise the playing value that he will have.