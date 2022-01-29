Chelsea reignite interest in £62m valued La Liga defender

Despite missing out on a transfer last summer, according to recent reports, Chelsea has reignited their interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet AS, who claims the French centre-back still has many admirers at Stamford Bridge.

At one point during the later stages of last summer’s transfer window, Chelsea appeared to be closing in on Kounde, 23, but failure to pay the defender’s whopping £62m (€75m) release clause saw a deal stall.

Speaking to reporters after last summer’s transfer window about the Blues’ failed attempt to sign Kounde, Thomas Tuchel (as quoted by Metro), said: “Marina was in charge and she is the best person who can be in charge.

“We were in contact and Petr Cech (technical and performance advisor) was in contact. Us three we knew about all the situations.

“We knew things can happen, things can happen late, and we were also very aware of the situation that, maybe, nothing happens at all.

“I assured everybody that I’m also happy if we cannot bring a player in. We will find the solution within the squad. We will push players within the squad.

“But it was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late, but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team.”

However, seemingly undeterred by their previous failings, the Blues are looking to all but wrap up a deal ahead of next summer’s transfer window – beating potential competition and in turn stopping his price tag from rising even further.

Since his arrival from Bordeaux in 2019, the France international has emerged as one of Europe’s most highly-rated defenders.

Having already racked up 114 appearances, in all competitions, the 23-year-old has continued to play a key role for Julen Lopetegui, with key performances helping the club lift last season’s Europa League.

Capable of playing as either a centre-back or a right-back, Kounde is extremely versatile and could prove to be the perfect long-term replacement for veteran Cesar Azpilicueta, who will be out of contract at the end of the season.