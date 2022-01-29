Chelsea set to go all-out to sign shock £90m Premier League sensation

If this happens, it would undoubtedly be one of football’s most talked-about transfers… ever!

Chelsea is reportedly plotting a shocking move for Liverpool’s Mo Salah.

That’s according to a recent report from GOAL, who claims the Blues are preparing to test the Reds’ resolve over Salah, who has yet to put pen-to-paper and sign a new contract.

Salah, 29, has less than 18-months left on his current Anfield deal and despite talks being ongoing for quite some time, the Egypt international has yet to reach an agreement with owners FSG.

Now set for a nervous wait, Chelsea is preparing to join a long line of European powerhouses, including Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid, all ready to offer the 29-year-old a way out of Merseyside.

Of course, signing Salah won’t be easy but if the Blues can convince the African to make the short switch from Liverpool to London, in a deal that would likely cost over £100m, including wages, then Thomas Tuchel would have signed one of the world’s most in-form players.

These reports come just months after the Blues re-signed former striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in a deal worth just over £100m.

With Salah now linked as well, surely fans must be wondering what on earth is going wrong behind the scenes if the club is having to spend hundreds of millions of pounds on players they previously owned.