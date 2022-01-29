Fabrizio Romano reports possibility of one-in-one-out at Leeds United

Leeds United face a race against time to complete two pieces of transfer business before Monday’s deadline day.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed that despite there only being two days left in the window, the Whites could still see one incoming, as well as one outgoing.

The popular Italian journalist has confirmed that several European clubs are trying to sign winger Crysencio Summerville, 20, with Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino, 27, high on the White’s replacement list.

Hamburg are among clubs interested in signing Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville. Negotiation on, Leeds will make a decision soon. ???? #LUFC Leeds need to find a replacement to let Summerville leave in January – with Liverpool’s Minamino in the list [once Luís Diaz joins Reds]. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2022

Minamino has struggled to become one of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team regulars since making the switch from RB Salzburg two years ago.

Forced to play second fiddle to the likes of Roberto Firmino and now red hot in-form striker Diogo Jota, Minamino’s time at Anfield has never really lived up to earlier expectations.

Given the chance to reignite his stagnating career, a move to Elland Road could be just what is needed for the 27-year-old.

Elsewhere, in order to accommodate Minamino’s potential arrival, Leeds United could be set to bid farewell to young wide-attacker Summerville, who has failed to impress Bielsa since promotion to the side’s senior first-team last summer.

Unlikely to nudge Raphinha out of the picture, the 20-year-old Dutchman, whose contract in 18-months time, probably has little choice but to jump ship in order to continue his development.

Expect some late transfer drama, Leeds United fans.