Although Frank Lampard is expected to be announced as the new Everton manager, there hasn’t been official confirmation from the Toffees as yet.

It would appear to be only a matter of time before that announcement is due, and that would probably go some way to explaining why the former Chelsea player and manager is already making his presence felt at his old club.

According to the Daily Mail, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been targeted to shore up the Everton midfield after injuries to Fabian Delph and Abdoulaye Doucoure left them light in that area.

Furthermore, The Sun are reporting that Lampard wants to bring with him his former assistant at Chelsea, Anthony Barry.

Barry, an ex-Everton youth player, stayed at the West London outfit once Thomas Tuchel took over, though one would imagine that a pull to return to the north-west would be too difficult to turn down.

If Lampard is confirmed before the end of the transfer window, it will be interesting to see how many more Chelsea stars he tries to attract before the end of the January window on Monday.

There are still deals to be done, albeit time is against Lampard and Everton, and it isn’t clear how much money is left in the kitty at this point.

It may just be a question of steadying the ship for the next six months and then reassessing everything more fully during the summer.

In any event, Lampard certainly needs to bring the feel good factor back to Goodison Park.