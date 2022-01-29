Leeds United reject bid from West Ham for classy attacker

Leeds United are facing late pressure to sell winger Raphinha.

That’s according to a recent report from the Evening Standard, who claims David Moyes’ West Ham United have unsuccessfully submitted a late offer for the Brazilian.

The Hammers have struggled during the January transfer window.

Despite being in need of some reinforcements, particularly in attacking areas, the Londoners have yet to make a single big-name signing, and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon after Leeds United rejected their recent attempt to prize Raphinha away from Elland Road.

MORE: Man United and Newcastle two of three Premier League clubs interested in La Liga attacker

It is no wonder that the Whites almost immediately pushed back West Ham’s audacious effort to sign their number 10.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side is 15th in the Premier League table and although they’re seven points clear of the drop zone, given how unusual this season has been in terms of COVID-19 rules and congested fixtures, it is fair to say that if a club wishes to be successful, they must keep a fairly robust squad, and Raphinha is undoubtedly the team’s focal point.

Speaking at the end of last year (as quoted by the Mirror) about how influential the Brazilian is, Bielsa said: “He’s sufficiently good right now.

“If you ask me how do I imagine his evolution, I would say to maintain regular performances like the ones he’s achieving would be a great indicator.

“The other great challenge that the players who shine have is to transfer that evolution to their team-mates and to the team.

“What I say is not a conclusion elaborated by myself, but it’s a conclusion that comes from the players that shine.

“They start by being unbalancing by themselves, they manage to facilitate how their team-mates perform.

“That development of the collective game improves the team they belong to and that process is a great challenge.”

Since joining the club from Stade Rennes in 2020, Raphinha, who signed a deal until 2024, has gone on to feature in 51 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to a decent 25 goals, along the way.