Considering the deal was only in its final stages yesterday, Lyon have done incredibly well to have already lined up a replacement for Bruno Guimaraes.

The replacement in question is Tottenham Hotspur creator Giovani Lo Celso, who the two clubs have reached an agreement over for a loan move until the end of the season.

This is according to French magazine L’Equipe, who indicate Lyon will be paying half of Lo Celso’s salary while he plays for the team (€500,000 per month), with the loaning club paying the other half.

It is a deal which makes sense for all parties involved.

Lo Celso has struggled to find his best form while in a Spurs shirt, but has shown flashes of his brilliance since joining from Real Betis permanently in the summer of 2020, so this move could allow the Argentine to recapture his best form and showcase why he belongs in squad that will travel to the World Cup next Autumn.

Spurs want to unburden themselves with a couple of their midfielders, and Antonio Conte deemed Lo Celso was one of these options. His loan move to Lyon does not include an option to buy either.

Lyon bring in a replacement for Newcastle bound Bruno Guimaraes, who was sold to Newcastle in a deal estimated to be in the region of £40m. While he is not a like for like replacement he will no doubt help to replenish the quality lost by the sale of the Brazilian.

Lo Celso has made 84 appearances for Spurs in all competitions, scoring eight goals and registering six assists.