The life of a footballer is a relatively short one, so when the opportunity arises to better oneself, it isn’t a surprise to see many go where the money is.

Of course, for the biggest stars, things don’t always work out as they’d like because their clubs remain keen on keeping hold of them.

That can often lead to bad blood and a period spent on the sidelines, and a loss of form can often precipitate the same too.

Sometimes there are scenarios where it appears for all the world that a deal gets done only to collapse at the last minute, leaving the player in limbo and with a choice to get their head down and work or rot on the sidelines.

MORE: Liverpool open to offers

In the case of Raheem Sterling, after a fine Euro 2020 tournament with England, the player’s form took a serious dip.

He was taken out of the firing line by Pep Guardiola, and links to Barcelona soon surfaced.

Rather than ignore them, it was believed that the manager had suggested that any player that didn’t want to be at the club would be allowed to leave with his blessing.

Arguably not the reaction that Sterling and his representatives would’ve expected.

Once Barca had signed Ferran Torres instead, it was clear that the player had no more cards to play, and to his credit he has rediscovered his goalscoring touch and his place in Guardiola’s starting line-up.

More Stories / Latest News Monaco set 100 million Euro price tag on star midfielder who Man United and Chelsea view as Rice alternative Eddie Howe praises ambition of new Newcastle owners and claims talks with PIF member will motivate players West Ham United preparing bold late swoop to try and sign Leeds United talisman and break into top four

Intriguingly, the rumours haven’t gone away.

ESPN quote sources as suggesting that Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG remain interested in a player whose contract runs out in 18 months.

However, City are keen to enter into talks to renew Sterling’s contract so perhaps it will be towards the end of any new deal when the England international makes the jump abroad.