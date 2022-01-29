Manchester United and Arsenal are in need of midfield additions, and the perfect player has just been revealed to them at an ideal price in Ruben Neves.

According to The Sun, Wolverhampton Wanderers have set an asking price of £40m-£45m for the midfield maestro, a price they believe will be enough to allow them to keep the player in the summer.

As the report indicates, they have already rebuked the effort’s of Man United to sign the 24-year-old, rejecting a bid of £35m.

However, with Wolves revealing their asking price for the former Porto captain it should be a no brainer for United and Arsenal to throw all they can at meeting the demands of the club in order to benefit their own respective clubs for many years to come.

The Wolves man is a superior player to any within the midfield’s of United or Arsenal, so would represent an instant upgrade.

A deal in January is very unlikely to take place, so a move in the summer would be a more likely time period for a move despite the apparent confidence of Wolves to retain their man at the set price.

Neves understandably has ambitions to once again play in the Champions League, after all he captained Porto at 18 year’s old in the competition.

He is a player who has taken the Premier League by storm, showcasing his craft and grit in equal measure as a stalwart in the Wolves midfield.

An area of the pitch which has become one of the most recognisably tough to beat in recent years as he has formed an indomitable partnership with Joao Moutinho, sometimes even becoming a trio when Leander Dendoncker is added to the mix.

Neves would add midfield grit and spirit, composure in the middle third and a wicked long-range effort to any team he joins, £40m for a player of his calibre is nothing short of a bargain price.