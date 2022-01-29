Manchester United star Paul Pogba is out of contract in the summer, but this hasn’t stopped him giving the club an ultimatum; keep Ralf Rangnick or lose me.

Pogba is said to be extremely impressed with the German after a few talks with him and is subsequently now reconsidering his future at the club.

As per The Sun, despite Pogba’s newfound feelings his contractual negotiations had been shelved since talks broke down earlier in the season, but they could now reignite and open the path for the Frenchman to stay at United beyond the summer.

However, the report also indicates the club are tired of the parade around the talks and want an end to them one way or another.

While Rangnick has only lost one Premier League game so far, he has played nearly all of his games against opposition United would be expected to beat, and has yet to be significantly tested against an opponent with a team equal to or better than United’s. Though the first test of this was passed with flying colours as United dominated West Ham United despite only winning 1-0.

This will be the determining factor in whether Rangnick is ultimately appointed into the role full-time, but in all likelihood Rangnick will regress into the behind the scenes of the club as part of a consultancy role, a detail agreed when he joined United as their interim boss.

Pogba is now 28 years old. An undeniably talented individual who has lacked any sort of consistency to his game.

He has one final big contract left in him before his peak years start to escape him and considering some of the possible suitors the World Cup winner has United will have no problems seeing him leave and getting him off the books as part of a clear out which is needed at Old Trafford.