Manchester United and Chelsea are both in the market for a defensive midfielder, and have identified a prime candidate with a 100 million Euro price tag.

According to Marca, this individual is French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who Monaco have set a price tag of 80 to 100 million Euros.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye while playing for the Ligue 1 side and has subsequently been the subject of interest from a number of big name clubs, including Spanish giants Real Madrid.

While such high transfer valuations would usually indicate someone such as West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, another who has been strongly linked with both United and Chelsea with a potential summer transfer, Tchouameni is one of the next best alternative options either team could acquire if they are willing to match the new price tag.

Last season the Frenchman was valued at 60 million Euros, but impressive performances this year including for the French national team have increased interest in his services, therefore increasing their asking price in order to squeeze every ounce of money they can out of a potential deal.

All three of the clubs mentioned need someone of his calibre.

Man United have lacked genuine investment in the position for a few years now, and Fred and Scott McTominay are not good enough to carry United on their backs.

Meanwhile, Chelsea do have three class players who can play there, but lack any real depth beyond that while also needing to simultaneously phase out the older midfielders within their club. Such as Jorginho or N’Golo Kante, the latter of whom has reoccurring fitness issues.

Real Madrid also need someone to replace veteran Casemiro, as he approaches the twilight of his career.