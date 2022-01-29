It’s all go for Newcastle United this weekend.

The final weekend of the January transfer window represents a last chance for the Magpies to get their business done and give themselves the best possible chance of staying in the Premier League this season.

The expectation will be that the powers that be will be working overtime behind the scenes in order to give the club the best possible chance of securing the signings that Eddie Howe requires.

What’s happened so far in this window is that players have, time and again, turned down the overtures of the North East giants, one can assume because of their perilous position in the English top-flight.

MORE: Liverpool open to offers

It’s believed that Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey even turned down an approach, preferring to sit on the bench in Italy rather than being a main man at St. James’ Park.

There has, however, been a modicum of success for Howe and his staff, with the signings of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, and the expected capture of Lyon’s

Guimaraes was preparing to undergo a medical on Friday before a £40m deal was rubber stamped.

Once that deal is completely over the line, it’s likely to force the departure of current Newcastle star, Jeff Hendrick.

More Stories / Latest News Prosecutor’s office conducting urgent investigation into Josep Maria Bartomeu and his Barcelona board Sunderland boss makes extreme claim of Covid jab causing five week injury to goalkeeper Antonio Conte needs to walk out on Tottenham to save his sanity and reputation

Geordie Boot Boys speculate that there simply isn’t room for a player whose biggest claim to fame for the Magpies is scoring the final goal of the Mike Ashley era.

As someone who clearly isn’t in Eddie Howe’s plans, it would make sense for the former Burnley midfielder to depart, and the sooner the better.