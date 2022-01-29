Sometimes you have to wonder why football players make the decisions that they do.

It’s probably not too far from the truth to assume that many of them are governed by money, although still believing that there is the ability to play at a higher level could be part of it.

That certainly appears to be the case with one former Premier League player.

Aaron Ramsey is now 31 years of age, and probably has one good move left in his career.

The former Arsenal star has endured an horrendous time in Italy whilst at Juventus, and should really be looking to get away in order to resurrect what’s left of his fading career.

However, the Welshman has really shot himself in the foot with his latest decision.

According to Calciomercato.com cited by Football Italia, Ramsey had the chance to move back to the English top-flight in the current transfer window.

Despite offers from Burnley, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa, Ramsey has decided to stay with the Bianconeri.

A team with whom he’s hardly played across the entirety of his contract, whether through injury or because of non-selection.

It beggars belief that the Welshman would prefer to sit on the bench in Serie A rather than challenge himself against the best that the Premier League has to offer.

Perhaps the lucrative contract he enjoys in Italy is enough of a carrot for him to stay put, or maybe he just doesn’t fancy it anymore in England.

Either way, it’s a stunningly bad decision to have made and he’ll only have himself to blame if he vanishes into obscurity now.