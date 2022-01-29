(Photo) La Liga star spotted in London ahead of potential Arsenal transfer

Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak appears to have been spotted driving around in his Bentley in London ahead of a potential switch to Arsenal.

The image, which shows a black Bentley in the centre of London with a private number plate that reads “I5 AAK”, is understood to be a vehicle owned by the La Liga striker.

Isak, 22, has been a long-term target for the Gunners and has been linked with a move to the Emirates for quite some time now.

However, despite there being just two days left in this January’s transfer window, the Londoners appear to be on the verge of finally getting their man.