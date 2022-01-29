Spurs readying late £16.6m offer for Czech attacking midfielder

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur has not had much luck, so far, during this January’s transfer window.

Out of their main transfer targets, Daniel Levy’s Lilywhites have successfully signed a grand total of zero.

The Londoners have seen moves for Wolves’ Adama Traore and Porto’s Luis Diaz scuppered by both Barcelona and Liverpool, respectively.

MORE: Serie A star arrested by police after admitting to supplying fan with gun

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham’s priority winter target will be difficult to capture but not impossible
West Ham’s only signing of the January transfer window could be over-rated Arsenal flop
Tottenham transfer impasse over Kulusevski can only be broken if they agree to pay £33m transfer fee

Now, in an attempt to dodge a fierce fan backlash, chairman Levy is reportedly preparing to go after Hellas Verona midfielder and Czech Republic international Antonin Barak.

That’s according to a recent report from L’Arena, who claims Tottenham Hotspur are set to make a very late attempt to sign the midfielder.

It has been noted that Tottenham Hotspur is preparing to offer just shy of £17m for the 27-year-old’s services but face a race against time to wrap a deal up before Monday’s deadline.

More Stories Antonin Barak

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.