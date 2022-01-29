Spurs readying late £16.6m offer for Czech attacking midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur has not had much luck, so far, during this January’s transfer window.

Out of their main transfer targets, Daniel Levy’s Lilywhites have successfully signed a grand total of zero.

The Londoners have seen moves for Wolves’ Adama Traore and Porto’s Luis Diaz scuppered by both Barcelona and Liverpool, respectively.

Now, in an attempt to dodge a fierce fan backlash, chairman Levy is reportedly preparing to go after Hellas Verona midfielder and Czech Republic international Antonin Barak.

That’s according to a recent report from L’Arena, who claims Tottenham Hotspur are set to make a very late attempt to sign the midfielder.

It has been noted that Tottenham Hotspur is preparing to offer just shy of £17m for the 27-year-old’s services but face a race against time to wrap a deal up before Monday’s deadline.