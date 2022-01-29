After the way in which Chelsea’s form has dipped over the last few weeks, Thomas Tuchel would surely have been delighted to call upon the services of players like Conor Gallagher.

The youngster has been enjoying a wonderful loan spell at Crystal Palace, and could be said to be the spark that is lighting up Selhurst Park at present.

Gallagher’s energy and spirit have been a real highlight for Patrick Vieira’s side, and has posed questions as to what might happen at the end of the loan spell, which concludes after the final ball has been kicked in the 2021/22 campaign.

MORE: Liverpool open to offers

That now appears to have been answered, and, were journalist, Jacob Steinberg’s words on the Si and Dan Talk Chelsea Podcast to be accurate, followers of the West Londoners will be delighted.

“Conor Gallagher is gonna come back, Tuchel really likes him and he wants him to be part of Chelsea’s first team squad next season,” he said, highlighted in a tweet by Simon Phillips.

“Conor Gallagher is gonna come back, Tuchel really likes him and he wants him to be part of Chelsea’s first team squad next season.” – @JacobSteinberg Full Podcast here ?https://t.co/ExQN02S3t1 pic.twitter.com/CKlIaIg1Eq — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) January 28, 2022

Clearly, if Gallagher is to return, that will almost certainly mean a big shake-up in the Chelsea midfield.

At least one, or possibly two players could leave in order to accommodate the youngster who would arguably be deserving of a starting spot given his current form.

More Stories / Latest News Brentford star apologises for foul mouthed F-bomb video taken in Dubai Chelsea on red alert as Juventus prepare to take advantage of major star’s current contract issues Arsenal suffer another major transfer blow by Juventus after loan deal for Brazilian star collapses

If that continues in the second half of the season, there’ll be a clamour for Tuchel to ensure that he finds a spot for the 21-year-old.

In a World Cup year, that might also be something the player relishes, as he looks to stake a claim for inclusion in the England squad that Gareth Southgate will be taking to Qatar.