Simply put, Tottenham Hotspur need to make a signing or two before the end of the January transfer window.

It’s inconceivable that a team challenging for the top four misses out on all of their targets, but is systematic of the way that the North London club works.

Antonio Conte is now looking at securing Dejan Kulusevski on loan from Juventus until the end of the season, with a potential buy option at the end of the campaign and a deal of €30m to sign him permanently.

Dejan Kulusevski deal. Tottenham are offering loan with buy option clause, that could become mandatory under certain conditions during 6 month loan – around €30m. ?? #THFC Juventus have not accepted yet as they ask for 100% mandatory clause – around €40m. Talks on. @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2022

That’s according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, who also notes that the Bianconeri haven’t accepted Spurs’ proposals, want a mandatory sale at the end of the loan period, and at a cost of €40m.

After having seemingly missed out on both Adama Traore and Luis Diaz, Tottenham fans will be hoping it’s third time lucky for the North Londoners.

It’s clear that the Swedish international is surplus to requirements at Juve, and to that end, perhaps Spurs are right to try and drive the price down a little.

However, at this late stage, playing games of brinksmanship are dangerous to say the least.

If the club believe the player can be of value, then get the deal done. Stop quibbling over a few million euros and get the player through the door and out onto the training pitch.

It’s likely to be nothing short of a disaster, both in sporting and PR terms, if Daniel Levy digs his heels in on this one too.