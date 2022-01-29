(Video) Amad fires in four-minute debut goal for Rangers vs. Ross County

After joining Rangers on loan from Manchester United earlier this week, winger Amad could not have gotten off to a better start.
The young Ivorian was named in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s starting lineup to face Ross County in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.
Although the game ended up in a 3-3 draw, the headlines were stolen by Amad, who scored on his debut.
In fact, the teenager made such an impact that he opened the game’s scoring after just four minutes.
Amad Diallo makes an INSTANT impact! ?
The young Man Utd star has scored inside five minutes on his Rangers debut ? pic.twitter.com/hTqBFEevxf
— Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 29, 2022