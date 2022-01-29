(Video) Amad fires in four-minute debut goal for Rangers vs. Ross County

After joining Rangers on loan from Manchester United earlier this week, winger Amad could not have gotten off to a better start.

The young Ivorian was named in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s starting lineup to face Ross County in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Although the game ended up in a 3-3 draw, the headlines were stolen by Amad, who scored on his debut.

In fact, the teenager made such an impact that he opened the game’s scoring after just four minutes.

