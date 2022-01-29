There isn’t long left in the current transfer window for West Ham United to be able to get any deals that they are working on over the line.

That’s not to say that the Hammers are resting on their laurels. Far from it in fact.

As the clock ticks down, it appears that David Moyes is doing his upmost to bring in those players that will really add something to the squad in terms of depth and quality.

The two areas that need attention are up front and in central defence.

A partner for Michail Antonio is certainly a priority, but so is shoring up the back four.

Kurt Zouma has recently returned from injury to bolster Moyes’ options, though Angelo Ogbonna remains sidelined.

To that end, it won’t be a surprise to learn that Moyes is getting closer to pulling off an incredible loan deal.

According to 90Min, the Hammers manager is looking at a double loan for Marseille duo, Duje Caleta-Car and Bamba Dieng.

The former has been on Moyes’ radar for quite some time but a deal has never been able to be closed.

That could be about to change if the Ligue Un giants accede to a loan deal with purchase option rather than a straight sale.

Dieng would certainly add something up front, but Moyes is again keen on a loan in the first instance.

It isn’t clear how far down the negotiating path West Ham have got, however, they don’t have much time left in which to be able to get the players to sign on the dotted line.

It’s now or never for Moyes.