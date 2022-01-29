There is just about still time for clubs to make late moves for their January transfer window targets and get them over the line.

It’s cutting it fine at this late stage, and deals will be difficult to make as a result – but not impossible.

If there is a willingness on all sides to conclude things successfully, then there’s usually much less bravado and machismo within the negotiation. More a wish to just get the job done with no distractions.

That’s the situation facing West Ham United at the moment.

The East Londoners haven’t made a single signing at present, which is scandalous for a club supposedly chasing European football.

It’s precisely another foray onto the continent that the Hammers appear to be using to tempt Leeds United star, Raphinha, away from Elland Road.

According to Mirror, David Moyes wants to get the deal over the line before Monday’s deadline, though his contemporary, Marcelo Bielsa appears none too keen on the idea.

The outlet go on to say that Raphinha’s current employers will even offer him a huge pay rise in order to keep him at Leeds.

It isn’t clear at this stage what package is on offer for the player at West Ham, but the Hammers will surely be banking on the carrot of European football in order to prise him away.

Whether that’s enough for the Brazilian, in a World Cup year, to uproot his family will only be seen by the end of Monday evening.