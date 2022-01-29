Once again it hasn’t been the best transfer window for West Ham United and David Moyes.

It really isn’t clear whether the Scot has been actively scouring the market for new recruits, but the fact remains that with two days left of the window, the Hammers still haven’t made a single signing.

For a team that are aiming for a European finish again, that’s just not good enough.

Indeed, if the East Londoners were to slip away completely from the European reckoning because of a lack of strength in depth, they’d have no one but themselves to blame.

Better late than never, it appears that they might finally be getting their act together, although where they are setting their sights sums up why they’ll never truly be an elite Premier League club.

Despite having the financial backing of Daniel Kretinsky now, as well as David Gold and David Sullivan, Moyes is still shopping in the bargain basement.

According to 90Min, the Hammers want to seal a last-minute loan deal for Arsenal flop, Eddie Nketiah.

The striker isn’t willing to sign a new deal with the Gunners, and with his contract running out this summer he will be available.

However, the skill set that he offers isn’t likely to help West Ham in their hour of need.

Moyes needs robust, physical front men like current striker, Michail Antonio, not a lightweight front man with only 23 goals in his senior career according to Transfermarkt.

Perhaps next time the East Londoners will get their business done early, rather than leaving everything until the last minute.