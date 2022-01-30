The final 24 hours of the transfer window could be quite a busy time for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta hasn’t indicated whether there’ll be any incoming signings made, so unless he’s playing his cards incredibly close to his chest, that business is done and dusted.

It’s the outgoings that could occupy the Spaniard’s mind for the most part.

One deal in particular needs to be done in order for Arteta to realign the dressing room and get back some sort of semblance of control.

Ever since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stepped out of line a few weeks ago, he’s been ostracised by his manager.

So much so that it’s clear the Gabonese no longer has a future at the club.

As with Mesut Ozil, trying to shift him out of the club when he’s on a reported £350,000 per week, is problematic.

However, Lady Luck could be with the Gunners chief after Sky Sports revealed that a deal with Barcelona to take Aubameyang on loan is getting closer

Reporter, Dharmesh Sheth had noted that there was no deal in place with the Catalans as of this moment but there was an increasing confidence it could be concluded successfully.

The deal, were it to happen, would be a straight six-month loan, with the only stumbling block now appearing to be how much of a percentage of Aubameyang’s wages Barcelona will pay.

Xavi Hernandez’s interest in the player along with the capture of Adama Traore, could indicate that Ousmane Dembele might be on his way too.