Arsenal agree deal for forward to seal transfer away but may need help from Man Utd or Chelsea

Arsenal and Barcelona reportedly look to have reached an agreement over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, it’s not all done yet as it seems Barcelona need to offload Ousmane Dembele before they can go through with the Aubameyang signing, according to Gerard Romero, as cited by the Metro.

See below for Romero’s tweet breaking the news, which seems to suggest we could soon see Aubameyang leaving the Emirates Stadium for a move to the Nou Camp…

? DIRECTO @JijantesFC AUBAMEYANG ENTRA SI SALE OUSMANE El Barça tiene cerrado acuerdo económico con el jugador, hasta junio cedido. Condiciones q pueden permitir su llegada. El Arsenal necesita q salga el futbolista, caso parecido a Coutinho, para revalorizarlo. #mercato — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) January 29, 2022

It will be interesting to see what happens with Dembele, who has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea by Marca.

The France international hasn’t had the best of times at Barca, but he previously looked a hugely exciting young talent during his Borussia Dortmund days.

It could be that the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea still feel Dembele could turn his career around, so will they help Arsenal get Aubameyang off their books by getting a deal done for the 24-year-old?

The Red Devils could do with more options in attack after Jadon Sancho’s struggles, while Anthony Martial has just left for a loan move to Sevilla.

Chelsea, meanwhile, might benefit from bringing in Dembele as an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.