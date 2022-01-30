Barcelona close to striking smart transfer deal with Arsenal left in limbo

Barcelona reportedly look to be closing in on a loan transfer deal for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to The Athletic, the Catalan giants just need to finalise a few issues surrounding Aubameyang’s wages, but seem set to land the experienced Gabon international without paying a loan fee.

There is also no obligation for Barcelona to make Aubameyang’s move to the Nou Camp permanent at the end of this loan, according to The Athletic.

All in all, this surely looks a much better deal for Barca than for Arsenal, who won’t really gain anything from this move, whatever happens.

Aubameyang has been out of form for the Gunners for a while now, and it may be that he’ll continue to struggle in La Liga, and simply return to the Emirates Stadium in the summer looking even harder to offload than he’s proving to be now.

On the other hand, if Aubameyang does impress at Barcelona, Arsenal will surely be left feeling that they let a top striker go when they needed him most, and he probably won’t exactly be itching to pull on the red and white jersey again given how his spell in north London seems to be ending.

Arsenal fans will surely be disappointed with how the 32-year-old’s time at the club is ending, when he looked like he could go down as a modern great for the side.