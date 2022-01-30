Arsenal show their weak position as they reject second striker transfer bid

Arsenal have reportedly turned down another bid from Crystal Palace for young striker Eddie Nketiah.

The 22-year-old hasn’t been a regular at the Emirates Stadium for some time now, and is attracting plenty of interest this January.

According to Sky Sports, Palace are one of the teams keen to land Nketiah, while Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be interested in the England Under-21 international.

It seems, however, that the Gunners are in no hurry to accept an offer to let Nketiah go, which perhaps suggests that they’re not in a great position up front as we head towards the end of the transfer window.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future is also in doubt, while Alexandre Lacazette is another player coming towards the end of hiss Arsenal contract.

With no new signing seemingly on the horizon, it may be that Mikel Arteta is well aware that he’s going to need Nketiah in the second half of this campaign.

In truth, this rather smacks of desperation, with Nketiah not really looking good enough to be a regular for Arsenal, and only being kept around because of his club’s failings in the transfer market.