Real Madrid ready to punish Mikel Arteta with potential Arsenal transfer raid

Real Madrid are reportedly emerging as potential transfer suitors for Arsenal youngster William Saliba.

The 20-year-old looks a superb talent after catching the eye on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille this season, but he’s been strangely overlooked by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in his Emirates Stadium career so far.

The Gunners could live to regret this now as Sport report on Real Madrid taking a look at Saliba, who they were also interested in before he was signed by the Gunners a few years ago.

Arsenal fans will surely be hugely disappointed if Arteta’s strange reluctance to use this talented young player means he ends up leaving for another big club.

Many Gooners will have bad memories of Serge Gnabry being allowed to leave far too soon, with the German forward going on to become a star player for Bayern Munich not long after struggling to break into the Arsenal team.

Saliba is surely worth keeping around, but Arteta hasn’t done himself too many favours by sending him out on loan twice already, whilst also investing big money in Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes in the last couple of years.