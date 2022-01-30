Mason Greenwood has found himself embroiled in controversy after his girlfriend Harriet Robson recently took to social media to accuse the striker of abuse – both physical and sexual.

The Manchester United number 11 is alleged to have physically assaulted Robson, with who he has been in a long-term relationship with after she posted several images showing her face and body covered in cuts and bruises.

TRENDING: Manchester United forward, Mason Greenwood has been accused of domestic violence by his girlfriend Harriet Robson. pic.twitter.com/V1UYi8li8g — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) January 30, 2022

Shockingly, images weren’t the only posts Robson leaked. The young woman also included a recording that appears to expose Greenwood demanding sex.

Harriet Robson just posted this voice note on her story. Mason greenwood is finished, what a vile fucking creature. @ManUtd get rid of him. pic.twitter.com/XI2U6DIAAj — H (@1hxssan) January 30, 2022

Following the bombshell allegations dropped by Robson, Manchester United released a statement saying: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comments until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”