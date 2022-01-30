(Audio) Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend leaks uncomfortable clip alleging sexual abuse

Manchester United FC
Mason Greenwood has found himself embroiled in controversy after his girlfriend Harriet Robson recently took to social media to accuse the striker of abuse – both physical and sexual.

The Manchester United number 11 is alleged to have physically assaulted Robson, with who he has been in a long-term relationship with after she posted several images showing her face and body covered in cuts and bruises.

Shockingly, images weren’t the only posts Robson leaked. The young woman also included a recording that appears to expose Greenwood demanding sex.

Following the bombshell allegations dropped by Robson, Manchester United released a statement saying: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comments until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

