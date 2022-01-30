Bayern Munich have now entered themselves in the race to sign Chelsea playmaker Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech has often struggled to find consistency in his performances while at Chelsea, prompting Thomas Tuchel to not always be able to provide him with consistent minutes. Something which Bayern feel has left the door open for them to showcase their interest in him.

According to Fichajes, Ziyech would welcome a move away from Chelsea due to his inconsistent playing time, with the 28-year-old completing a full game in the Premier League just three times from his nine starts. He has also made four sub appearances.

The Bavarian’s are to said to be very appreciative of the quality in the Moroccan’s left foot, as showcased by his goal of the season contender against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge last Sunday.

The Spanish outlet’s report indicates Borussia Dortmund also hold an interest in the player, so the twilight hours of this January transfer window could see another clash between the German title rivals away from the pitch and in the transfer market instead.

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax in the summer of 2020, and has made 63 appearances for The Blues in this time, scoring 12 goals and assisting with another eight.

During his time at Ajax he was recognised as one of the most gifted playmakers in world football, and while there have been glimpses of his true capabilities in the Premier League, they have simply not been seen enough.

A switch to Germany might be good for him, but with the likes of Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry to compete with behind Robert Lewandowski does he really feel he will be able to dislodge any of them in order to play more.