Fee agreed, medical done: Newcastle set to make most exciting signing of January so far

Newcastle United have reportedly agreed a transfer deal for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The two clubs seem to have agreed a fee for the Brazil international, who has also completed his medical ahead of the move to St James’ Park, according to BBC Sport.

Once this goes through, it will surely be one of the most exciting signings made by a Premier League club for some time, as it has the potential to have a huge impact at Newcastle.

The Magpies are under new ownership since their Saudi takeover earlier in the season, and this will be their third signing this January after the arrivals of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

Guimaraes, however, is a world class talent who represents a real game-changer for Newcastle.

It could well be that in the long run this signing will come to be viewed like someone like Yaya Toure joining Manchester City back in 2010, when the club was still building an elite squad after their takeover a few years beforehand.