At a time when there appears to be so much negativity surrounding football and footballers, it’s always good to hear stories to warm the heart.

Christian Eriksen’s fight back to full fitness after dying on the pitch temporarily during the Euro 2020 tournament has been wonderful to watch.

The issue for the Dane was whether it would be enough to find him another club that would take him on at an elite level, in order for him to prolong his career.

Clearly, an extensive medical would have to be undertaken, and more tests than usual passed even before a decision is made.

Fortunately for the player, Brentford have been willing to take that chance, and it now seems possible that Eriksen will sign a short-term loan deal with the Bees before the current transfer window ends.

Exclusive: Christian Eriksen is set to sign for #Brentfordfc on a deal until the end of the season. He has passed all the necessary medical checks and is fit to return to football. He is now on the verge of signing the contract to become their most famous ever player #Bees pic.twitter.com/moaW27Zdxs — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) January 30, 2022

Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas tweeted that a deal until the end of the season is set to be signed after Eriksen proved his fitness by passing all the necessary medical checks.

Once he was released by Internazionale, there must surely have been a time when the Dane thought that he’d not be able to play at the top level again.

Italian football has rules in place where players who have an ICD device fitted are not permitted to earn their living in their leagues.

The Premier League are less stringent in that regard, and Frank’s encyclopaedic knowledge of Danish football has surely helped him land what will be Brentford’s most famous ever player.