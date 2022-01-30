Deal agreed: Newcastle set to complete signing of Premier League star for £13m

Newcastle United reportedly look to be closing in on a £13million transfer deal for Brighton defender Dan Burn.

The 29-year-old has been a solid performer for the Seagulls, but could now be on his way back to the club that he supported as a kid and where he started out as a youngster.

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle and Brighton have agreed a £13m deal for Burn, who is now heading to St James’ Park to undergo a medical and finalise the move.

See below for details from Sky’s Keith Downie as it looks like NUFC are closing in on yet another exciting signing in this busy January window…

Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood have already joined the Magpies, while Bruno Guimaraes also looks set to follow before tomorrow’s deadline.

Burn would be another useful addition to Eddie Howe’s squad, with Newcastle known to have been chasing a defender this winter, missing out on the likes of Diego Carlos and James Tarkowski.

