Klopp spoke to Diaz on FaceTime before star U-turned on Tottenham transfer to join Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had a FaceTime chat with Luis Diaz which seems to have had a key role in helping the Porto winger choose a transfer to Anfield over Tottenham.

A detailed report from the Telegraph breaks down how Liverpool moved ahead of Spurs in the race to sign Diaz, whose move to Anfield now looks to be all but done as pictures of the Colombia international holding the club kit and signing his contract appear online.

Diaz looks like potentially being a terrific addition at Liverpool after his eye-catching displays in Portugal, and he’ll give Klopp more options up front, particularly while Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are away for the Africa Cup of Nations.

It will surely give Liverpool fans even more satisfaction to see the Telegraph reporting on how they pipped Spurs to this signing.

Diaz would also have been a useful signing for Antonio Conte this January, particularly as THFC have also missed out on Adama Traore.

The Spain international has just moved from Wolves to Barcelona, but he was also linked with Tottenham by Fabrizio Romano recently…

It’s understandable that Klopp might have won the player over, however, with the German tactician known for being a hugely charismatic character, as well as one of the best managers in the world.

