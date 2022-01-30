Four Man United stars ‘unfollow’ disgraced Greenwood on social media

Manchester United FC
Interim manager Ralf Rangnick faces a huge challenge to restore club harmony after several of Manchester United’s senior squad ‘unfollowed’ striker Mason Greenwood on social media following bombshell abuse allegations dropped by his girlfriend Harriet Robson this weekend.

After posting several images showing her bloodied and bruised, as well as a shocking voice recording, Robson has alleged that the United number 11 physically and sexually assaulted her.

The shocking reports have seen both Manchester United and Greater Manchester Police issue statements, with the latter confirming they’re conducting initial enquiries into the photographs and recording.

Following what has been a disastrous morning for both the club and the player, things behind the scenes at Old Trafford look set to get worse after several senior players have already made the decision to disassociate with the disgraced forward.

Goalkeeper David De Gea, midfielder Paul Pogba, striker Edinson Cavani and attacking right-back Alex Telles are four of the first players to ‘unfollow’ Greenwood on social media.

Alex Telles
David De Gea
Edinson Cavani
Paul Pogba
