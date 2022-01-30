Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has issued a statement following leaked images and audio clips of Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood allegedly abusing his long-term girlfriend Harriet Robson.

The United and England forward has hit headlines after Robson posted several images of her bloodied and bruises – accusing Greenwood of physical abuse.

Worryingly, Robson also included a voice recording of the Red Devils’ number 11 appearing to sexually force himself onto her.

In light of the bombshell accusations, Manchester United released a statement, as quoted by James Ducker, saying: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comments until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

However, following on from Robson’s posts, as well as Manchester United’s own statement, GMP has now issued a formal statement too.

As relayed by Daily Mail journalist Mike Keegan, GMP said: “Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

From a sporting point-of-view, following the serious allegations, the Red Devils’ preparations for their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Middlesbrough on Feb 4, have suffered a major blow.

With Greenwood now being looked at by GMP and the club once again under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, interim manager Ralf Rangnick will have his work cut out to restore some legitimacy to the Red Devils’ dwindling hopes for this season.