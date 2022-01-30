Greenwood abuse allegations risk commercial devastation as Nike latest to release statement

Sporting giants Nike have released a statement following the recent bombshell abuse allegations dropped by the girlfriend of Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood.

Harriet Robson, the long-time partner of Greenwood, took to social media over the weekend and posted a series of concerning images depicting her battered, bloodied and bruised – suggesting the English striker had physically harmed her.

Robson also leaked a secret recording of a voice, alledged to be Greenwood’s, forcing himself sexually onto her.

MORE: (Audio) Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend leaks uncomfortable clip alleging sexual abuse

Manchester United released a statement saying that they do not condone violence of any kind, with Greater Manchester Police later confirming they’re now conducting initial enquiries following Robson’s posts.

However, while the Red Devils work internally to establish the facts and GMP conducts their own legal enquiries, the latest big name to weigh in is commercial sponsors Nike.

Greenwood is sponsored by Nike but now faces the possibility of being cut loose by the fashion juggernauts.

Speaking to The Athletic, a spokesman for the American company, said: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”