Man Utd fans react in horror to disturbing pictures uploaded by Mason Greenwood’s ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson

A number of Manchester United fans are reacting with horror to images from the Instagram page of Mason Greenwood’s ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson.

The Red Devils youngster was reported to have split up from Robson in 2020, but it’s not clear if they’ve maintained some kind of relationship since then.

Robson now seems to be making very serious allegations about Greenwood in the images below, which are circulating all over Twitter after first appearing on her Instagram page.

CONTENT WARNING: Contains graphic images of what appears to be wounds from alleged domestic violence…

MASON GREENWOOD WTF HAVE YOU DONE ??? pic.twitter.com/7lbYhgWQyT — Finn?? (@IcecoldMartial) January 30, 2022

Tw – domestic violence Just saw the insta stories of Mason Greenwood's girlfriend and my blood is boiling. pic.twitter.com/aoaEDlwWed — acro (@doozyfab) January 30, 2022

Disappointed. Absolutely horrific from Greenwood. — The United Link ? (@TheUnitedLink) January 30, 2022

Mason Greenwood is a serious scumbag — Sam (@Nvahda) January 30, 2022

United have released an official statement in response to the story, as quoted by the BBC’s Simon Stone in the tweet below:

Man Utd: "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 30, 2022

It’s unsurprising that these posts have caused real alarm on social media, with fans speculating about something potentially very serious going on between Greenwood and his former partner.