Man Utd fans react in horror to disturbing pictures uploaded by Mason Greenwood’s ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson

A number of Manchester United fans are reacting with horror to images from the Instagram page of Mason Greenwood’s ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson.

The Red Devils youngster was reported to have split up from Robson in 2020, but it’s not clear if they’ve maintained some kind of relationship since then.

Robson now seems to be making very serious allegations about Greenwood in the images below, which are circulating all over Twitter after first appearing on her Instagram page.

CONTENT WARNING: Contains graphic images of what appears to be wounds from alleged domestic violence…

United have released an official statement in response to the story, as quoted by the BBC’s Simon Stone in the tweet below:

It’s unsurprising that these posts have caused real alarm on social media, with fans speculating about something potentially very serious going on between Greenwood and his former partner.

