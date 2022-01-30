Harriet Robson’s father breaks silence on Mason Greenwood abuse allegations

The father of Harriet Robson has spoken out following the shocking allegations his daughter made early on Sunday morning against Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood.

Ms Robson posted a series of images on his Instagram account that saw her bloodied and bruised with a caption that read: “To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood does to me.”

An audio clip also emerged that is alleged to contain the voices of both Ms Robson and Greenwood. Although the authenticity of the clip has yet to be verified, the nature of the conversation alludes to Ms Robson being subjected to a form of sexual abuse.

Following the shocking and hugely distressing allegations put forward by the former long-time partner of Greenwood, Manchester United, as well as Greater Manchester Police, both issued statements, with the latter confirming they’re now conducting initial enquiries.

The Red Devils have also recently added that the young striker will not be training or playing matches until further notice.

Ms Robson’s father, who spoke to the Daily Mail, has now also reacted, revealing the extent of his shock.

“The first thing we knew about this was at 6am this morning,” Mr Robson said. “It is dreadful. I’m just coming to terms with it all.

“As a father you don’t want to know things like that happening to your daughter. The police have been round and she has made a statement to them.

“She is completely devastated by it all.”