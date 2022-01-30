West Ham certainly appear to be scouring the market extensively for a striker, but they’re leaving it incredibly late to try and construct a deal.
A number of names have already been linked, but none have been secured by David Moyes, which suggests either they’re unobtainable or he is waiting for the right front man to come along.
They could be close to exactly that if reports from Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, cited by HITC, are proved to be correct.
Rhys Healey is a little-known 27-year-old currently ripping up Ligue 2 with Toulouse.
He has been compared to Leicester City’s fox in the box, Jamie Vardy and has also been around the block.
Before signing for the French outfit, Healey had done the rounds at Connah’s Quay Nomads, Cardiff, Colchester, Newport County, Torquay and MK Dons.