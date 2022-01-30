Juventus are set to confirm the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is a very cheap one. Zakaria will join the Italian giants for a fee of just €5m plus add ons.

While it seems like an extraordinarily cheap deal for a player of his class, Zakaria is out of contract in the coming summer so selling him now earns his current club a bit of money.

Denis Zakaria to Juventus, done deal and here we go! Agreement reached for €5m fee plus add ons to Borussia Moenchengladbach. ???? #Juventus Contract agreed until June 2026. He’s prepared to fly to Turin in the next hours with his agents – he replaces Bentancur who joins Spurs. pic.twitter.com/HYHsdjDBLe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2022

Romano is reporting his contract will run all the way to 2026, which will see him remain at the club until he is 29 years old providing he sees out the duration of the contract.

The 25-year-old will be the direct replacement for Rodrigo Bentancur, who is set to join former Juventus boss Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur.

Zakaria had been linked with a switch to Manchester United earlier this month, with Ralf Rangnick searching for a potential upgrade in defensive midfield.

However, the move never came to fruition and Juventus have taken full advantage by using the economic factors which made the Swiss international cheaper to their advantage.

He had made 16 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, scoring twice and setting up another.