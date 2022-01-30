West Ham United are reportedly ready to try paying £50million for the ambitious transfer of Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

This would be some statement by the Hammers, as the Sun report that they want to bring in Phillips to form a formidable midfield partnership with Declan Rice at the London Stadium.

The pair performed well together for England at Euro 2020 last summer, but it might be that they won’t actually be together at West Ham for that long.

Rice is one of the finest young players in Europe and his superb displays for West Ham have seen him linked as a top target for Manchester United by the Athletic and others in recent times.

It may well be that WHUFC anticipate they’ll be losing Rice for big money in the summer, so are already preparing for life without the 23-year-old by bringing in another top midfielder in Phillips.

That might also explain why the east Londoners are suddenly able to fork out an incredible £50m for a player, which would be a new record for the club, surpassing the £45m paid for Sebastien Haller, as per Transfermarkt.

Man Utd fans will certainly hope that this could be a sign that they have a good chance of landing Rice next season, as the England international is just what they need to give them an upgrade on Fred and Nemanja Matic.