Jurgen Klopp hints at Liverpool’s struggles to get Luis Diaz transfer done

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on new signing Luis Diaz, and also hinted it was a difficult deal to negotiate with his former club Porto.

The German tactician has explained precisely why he was so keen to sign the Colombia international this January, and praised the Reds’ recruitment team for helping to bring the player to Anfield.

As quoted by Liverpool’s official site, Klopp also suggested that Porto were tough to negotiate with, so fans can be extra pleased that they eventually managed to reach an agreement for this talented player.

“He is an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time,” Klopp said of Diaz.

“We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally. He is a player who is hungry for success and knows you have to fight to get what you want. He is a fighter, no doubt. He’s a skilful team player who has always the goal in mind.

“This team deserved to add quality and when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team.

“We know Porto is an outstanding club who nurture players in the best possible way and provide a brilliant football education. They are a class club and, I have to say, have been tough negotiators.

Liverpool already have plenty of world class attacking players in their squad, but there’s surely room for Diaz as well, especially with Mohamed Salah nearing the final year of his contract.

On top of that, Sadio Mane’s form has been a little less consistent in the last year or so, with the experienced Senegal international perhaps nearing the point where he can’t play at such a high standard as often as he has been doing in the last few years.