Tottenham close to agreeing double transfer which could spell bad news for Man United

Tottenham have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Juventus attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski.

The north London giants look set to wrap up a €5million loan move for the Sweden international, with the option of making the move permanent, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The report adds that Spurs also look to be closing in on an agreement to sign Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus as well, in what could be a superb double raid on the Serie A giants.

If these moves go through, it’s expected that Juve would look to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, which could be a blow to Manchester United’s transfer plans.

See Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below as he recently claimed the Red Devils could be interested in signing Zakaria, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick supposedly a big fan…

Manchester United have made no bid for Denis Zakaria as things stand. The option has been discussed as he’s appreciated by Rangnick – but there’s still no official bid to Borussia ? #MUFC More than four clubs are already working to sign Zakaria as free agent in July. Open race. pic.twitter.com/AnffDd1clQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2022

Zakaria has shone in the Bundesliga and looks like he’d surely be an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred at Old Trafford.

The Switzerland international’s contract situation also means he could have been a cheap option for Man Utd, who will surely find it hard to find another bargain like that on the market.

Tottenham fans will be thrilled if they can get these two signings done, and if it hurts top four rivals United as well then it could really end up being superb business.