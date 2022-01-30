Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly closing in on the loan transfer of Juventus attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski.

The Sweden international is expected to fly to London today to finalise a €40million move to Spurs, which includes a loan fee until the end of the season before the option of making the deal permanent.

Kulusevski looks a superb signing for Tottenham, and he’d also been linked with Arsenal and other big clubs this January.

Still, Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below suggests Kulusevski’s move to Spurs is all but done, with an official announcement surely coming shortly in what should be a major boost for Antonio Conte after missing out on both Adama Traore and Luis Diaz…

Kulusevski never quite managed to settle at Juventus, but he previously looked like one of the most exciting young talents in Europe during his time at Parma.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can now help get the 21-year-old’s career back on track in the Premier League.